Engineers seize warhead of X-101 missile in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. PHOTOS

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, pyrotechnics seized a warhead of an X-101 missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Emergency Service.

As noted, pyrotechnics of the Mobile Rescue Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are eliminating the consequences of the shelling of the capital in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

"A warhead of an X-101 missile was found and safely removed. At another address, sappers removed missile fragments that did not pose any threat," the SES added.

Rocket attack on Kyiv: building is on fire in Sviatoshynskyi district, non-residential building is hit in Pecherskyi district. 7 people are wounded (updated)







As a reminder, on the morning of 23 January, Russians launched a missile attack on Kyiv, with 22 people reportedly injured. According to the KCMA: