Russians attacked rescuers three times today, one person injured - SES. PHOTOS

The enemy is targeting the rescuers. Three attacks have taken place today alone. One firefighter was injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, rescuers in Kharkiv, Nikopol, and Kherson region came under fire from the occupiers.

"In the morning, a rocket attack damaged the building of one of the fire stations in Kharkiv. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In the Kherson region, rescuers were working at the scene of a fire when an enemy drone dropped ammunition directly on them. The commander of the rescue unit was injured. He is currently in hospital. A tanker truck was also damaged.

In Nikopol, a drone hit the territory of a fire station. A company car caught fire, and windows in the building were damaged. Everyone is alive," the statement said.

