Consequences of Russian airstrikes on village in Kherson region: woman wounded, one house destroyed, at least five damaged. PHOTOS
Russians carried out air strikes on a village in the Mylivska community in Kherson region, causing destruction and casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
"Enemy fire destroyed one residential building and damaged at least five others.
A local resident of 85 years old sustained light injuries. She was provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.