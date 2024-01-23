News Photo • War

Senior Lieutenant Lazarev from Belarus was killed during assault on lodgement in Krynky with Russian army. PHOTOS

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, a citizen of Belarus, Denis Lazarev, who was assaulting the bridgehead in Krynky as part of the Russian army, was killed.

According to the documents, Senior Lieutenant Lazarev Denis Aleksandrovich, born in 1976, was killed.

He stormed Krynky as part of the 328th Regiment of the newly formed 104th Airborne Assault Division of the occupiers.

The Belarusian was issued a military ID card by the Minsk District Military Commissariat in December 2012, i.e. after the start of the full-scale invasion.

