200 enemy UAVs were neutralized or destroyed in Tavria direction. Losses of occupiers - almost 400 people and more than 50 pieces of equipment - Tarnavsky

Over the past day, 200 different enemy UAVs were neutralized or destroyed. In the Tavria direction, the enemy carried out 39 airstrikes, carried out 36 combat engagements, and launched 919 artillery barrages.

This was stated by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the total losses of the occupiers in this direction are 394 people.

"The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs, last day amounted to 54 units. In particular, 5 tanks, 14 ACVs, 15 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 16 vehicles, and 2 units of special equipment," it is stated in messages

It is also noted that the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 warehouse of ammunition, 1 warehouse of fuel and lubricant materials, and 1 more important object of the enemy.