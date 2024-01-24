During day, Russians shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 14 times, in morning Avdiivka - from artillery and "Hrad" MLRS. PHOTO

Russian invaders did not stop shelling settlements in the Donetsk region yesterday.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"Avdiivka came under artillery and Hrad shelling in the morning. A house in Krasnohorivka was damaged in the Mariinka district. A house in Tsukurino was damaged in the Selydove district. The Kurakhove district was shelled 7 times: in the area of damage were Horoste, Dachne, Vesely Hay, and the industrial zone of Kurakhove. The outskirts of the Hrodivka district are under fire," the statement said.

During the day, Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, Yampolivka, and Terny came under hostile fire. In Stara Mykolayivka of the Illinivska community, 2 houses were destroyed and 17 more damaged. Russians shelled the outskirts of the Kostyantynivka district.

In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses and 6 multi-story buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in Zvanivka. In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 3 more damaged.

Ninety-nine people, including 26 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

