Ukraine and Slovakia sign joint statement on "mutual trust and respect" - Shmyhal. PHOTOS

Following a meeting with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal signed a joint statement with him that should strengthen bilateral relations "on the basis of mutual trust and respect."

The head of government announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to Shmyhal, the joint statement confirms the readiness for further cooperation aimed at respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The statement was also signed by the Prime Ministers of Ukraine and Slovakia:

noted the strong and consistent support of the Slovak Republic for Ukraine's European integration;

expressed support for the "Peace Formula" of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy;

emphasized the importance of Slovakia's participation in the recovery of Ukraine and the appointment of the Vice Prime Minister for the Recovery, Resilience and Knowledge Economy Plan of Slovakia

reaffirmed the importance of Slovakia's participation in the humanitarian demining of Ukraine;

noted the importance of joint efforts to ensure global food security and increase the transit potential for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products;

emphasized the importance of developing military-technical cooperation on a commercial basis.

Today, on January 24, Shmyhal met with Fico in Uzhhorod.

