News Photo • War

Russian missile attack on Kharkiv: Works on site of destroyed five-storey building completed. PHOTOS

4 0642
Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv have been completed.

See more: Consequences of fall of Russian missile debris in Dnipro River: Industrial enterprise and equipment damaged. PHOTOS

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Work at the site of the five-storey building destroyed by a Russian missile has been completed. In total, 10 people were killed in yesterday's Russian strike on Kharkiv," the statement said.

Heavy engineering equipment was used to remove 160 tonnes of construction waste in two days.

Ракетний удар по Харкову
A house damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv
Обстрі Харкова
Rescuers working at the site of shelling in Kharkiv
Ракетний удар по Харкову
Equipment clears rubble at the site of a rocket attack in Kharkiv
Наслідки обстрілу Харкова
State Emergency Service rescues victims of Russian strike on Kharkiv

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news