Russian missile attack on Kharkiv: Works on site of destroyed five-storey building completed. PHOTOS
Emergency and rescue operations at the site of the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv have been completed.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"Work at the site of the five-storey building destroyed by a Russian missile has been completed. In total, 10 people were killed in yesterday's Russian strike on Kharkiv," the statement said.
Heavy engineering equipment was used to remove 160 tonnes of construction waste in two days.