Russians strike Hirnyk in Donetsk region with missiles, killing two, wounding eighht - RMA. PHOTOS

A rocket attack in Hirnyk, Donetsk region, killed at least two people and wounded eight others.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram.

"There is a 16-year-old boy among the wounded, he is in an extremely serious condition. The Russians attacked the city today at around 4pm - they hit a residential area. Two multi-storey buildings and 43 private houses on five streets were damaged," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, one of the victims was found under the rubble.

"At the site of the shelling, rescuers found a wounded child who was given first aid and transported to hospital. Rescuers also removed the body of a dead woman from the rubble of the house. The work has been completed," the statement said.

Filashkin noted that the attack was another targeted and deliberate attack on civilians.

"The enemy wants to kill as many Ukrainians as possible. In such circumstances, the right choice is to evacuate from the Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine. Do not expose yourselves to mortal danger! Evacuate!" the head of the RMA called.





