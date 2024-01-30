He was spying for 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and wanted to be employed at defense plant: SSU detains FSB agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS

The SSU detained a Russian FSB agent in Kyiv who was collecting intelligence on the Ukrainian Defense Forces and strategic infrastructure. First of all, he tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the locations of the reserve command posts of the Third Separate Assault Brigade and the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the agent also "leaked" to the occupiers the coordinates of key energy and heat generating enterprises that provide light and heating to most of the civilian infrastructure of the capital.

According to SSU cyber experts, his "reports" to the FSB included information about both power substations and main power lines, as well as boiler houses of Kyivteploenergo.

The invaders needed the intelligence to prepare a new series of targeted attacks on Ukraine's military and critical infrastructure.

At the same time, on the instructions of the Russian secret service, its agent attempted to be employed at a defense plant in the capital region.

To perform this task, the defendant prepared a CV and sent it to the HR department of a strategic enterprise.

In case of getting the position, the offender planned to collect secret information about the types and quantity of weapons produced at the defense facility.

However, SSU officers exposed the hostile intentions, documented the criminal activity of the Russian agent and detained him while performing an intelligence task.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a 52-year-old resident of the capital, who was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in Moscow and Moscow region in the fall of 2023.

Initially, the Kyiv resident communicated with the Russian special service official through one of the pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. Later, the FSB representative communicated with his agent in an anonymous chat of the popular messenger. To identify the locations of potential targets for the enemy, the traitor walked the streets of Kyiv and its surroundings and secretly took pictures of the "right" objects.

For each completed task, the FSB transferred a monetary "reward" to its agent's bank card.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, the law enforcement seized a mobile phone with evidence of correspondence with the aggressor and bank cards on which he received Russian money.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment.







