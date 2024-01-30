Ruscists dropped guided bombs in Shliakhove of Kherson region: there were casualties. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked the village of Shliakhove in the Kherson region, dropping guided bombs.

This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, the Russians attacked the village of Shliakhove from the air. Two guided bombs were dropped on the village.



The shelling damaged residential buildings and outbuildings. Fortunately, people were not injured," the statement said.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Shliakhove

Damaged houses in Shliakhove