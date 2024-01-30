Ruscists dropped explosives on Beryslav, man wounded. At night, city was hit by air strikes. PHOTO

Russians continue to shell Beryslav of the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

As noted, in the morning, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone near the humanitarian headquarters building.

"A 50-year-old man was wounded. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. "An ambulance took the victim to hospital," the statement said.

The city was also hit by air strikes at midnight.

