Consequences of "Shahed" attack on Zmiiv of Kharkiv region: Man is wounded, enterprise buildings are damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupants launched at least 6 UAVs at the city of Zmiiv in Kharkiv region, wounding a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

At about 11:25 p.m., the Russian army launched at least six UAVs at the city of Zmiiv.

The buildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged. A 52-year-old employee was injured and hospitalized.

Residential buildings in the town were also partially damaged.

