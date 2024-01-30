Consequences of "Shahed" attack on Zmiiv of Kharkiv region: Man is wounded, enterprise buildings are damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupants launched at least 6 UAVs at the city of Zmiiv in Kharkiv region, wounding a man.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.
At about 11:25 p.m., the Russian army launched at least six UAVs at the city of Zmiiv.
The buildings of a civilian enterprise were damaged. A 52-year-old employee was injured and hospitalized.
Residential buildings in the town were also partially damaged.