Consequences of strike on Veletenske in Kherson region: Man was killed, woman was injured.. PHOTO
4840
A man was killed in the village of Veletenske as a result of a Russian strike. Also woman was injured.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.
"Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. His body was pulled out from the rubble by rescuers.
A 51-year-old woman also sustained a concussion, blast and brain injuries. She was provided with medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.