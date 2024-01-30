Consequences of strike on Veletenske in Kherson region: Man was killed, woman was injured.. PHOTO

A man was killed in the village of Veletenske as a result of a Russian strike. Also woman was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. His body was pulled out from the rubble by rescuers.



A 51-year-old woman also sustained a concussion, blast and brain injuries. She was provided with medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.

See more: Ruscists dropped explosives on Beryslav, man wounded. At night, city was hit by air strikes. PHOTO

Consequences of the shelling of Veletenske village