Consequences of strike on Veletenske in Kherson region: Man was killed, woman was injured.. PHOTO

A man was killed in the village of Veletenske as a result of a Russian strike. Also woman was injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"Unfortunately, a 65-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. His body was pulled out from the rubble by rescuers.

A 51-year-old woman also sustained a concussion, blast and brain injuries. She was provided with medical assistance at the scene," the statement said.

Обстріл села Велетенське на Херсонщині
Consequences of the shelling of Veletenske village
Обстріл села Велетенське на Херсонщині
A house in Veletenske village damaged by shelling

