Tarnavskyi: Russian Buk-M2 surface-to-air defensive missile system was destroyed in Tavria direction. PHOTO

A Russian Buk-M2 surface-to-air missile system was destroyed. 235 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed.

This was reported by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Hostile attacks in the Tavria direction

"And again enemy air strikes. After three days of calm, the enemy carried out 37 air strikes over the last day. Almost all of them were in Donetsk region. Also last night, Russian terrorists fired S-300 missiles at Myrnohrad and Lysivka in Pokrovsk district," the statement reads.

Fighting in the Tavria direction

According to Tarnavskyi, active offensive and assault operations continue - yesterday there were 36. And about twenty today. The enemy made 1073 artillery attacks yesterday.

Total enemy losses amounted to 371 personnel and 40 pieces of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 5 tanks, 13 armored personnel carriers, 10 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 8 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.