Russian occupation forces struck Avdiivka in the morning, killing a woman.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Around 10 a.m., Russians shelled Avdiivka with artillery, hitting a private house. A 47-year-old woman was killed," the statement said.

Several private houses and a multi-storey building were damaged.

