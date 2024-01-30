In Odesa region, entrepreneur together with law enforcement officers smuggled evaders to Moldova for $7000 - SBI. PHOTO

In the Odesa region, the State Bureau of Investigation exposed an entrepreneur who organized a scheme to make money off of people liable for military service, involving two law enforcement officers and a local resident.

"SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to members of an organized group from the Odesa region who smuggled evaders abroad. An entrepreneur organized the illegal scheme to make money on conscripts, involving two law enforcement officers and a local resident," the statement said.

It is noted that the entrepreneur was looking for people who wanted to illegally cross the border for money and forged documents for them to be removed from military registration for health reasons.

Law enforcement officers provided formal inspection and allowed the men with fake certificates to cross the border.

The fourth member of the group, who is a father of many children, transported the fugitives to the Republic of Moldova in his own car.

It is stated that the offenders charged USD 7 thousand for such "services".

The SBI stated that it has so far documented four cases of conscripts using the services of dealers. The pre-trial investigation will also identify other "clients" of the group.

The SBI in cooperation with the SSU and the State Border Guard Service served a notice of suspicion to the organizer and three members of the criminal group of trafficking in persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 3 Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of up to nine years in prison.