SSU detains recidivist militant who spied on Ukrainian air defence in Dnipro. PHOTOS

A former LPR militant was detained in Dnipro by the Security Service of Ukraine. The man was trying to detect Ukrainian air defence systems.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

The attacker tried to identify the locations of Ukrainian air defence systems. He also monitored the results of the aggressor's missile attacks on military facilities located in the city.

"It has been established that under his 'guidance', the occupiers shelled one of the facilities of the regional centre during a Russian air attack on 29 December 2023. For conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities against Ukraine, the offender received money from the invaders on his bank card. In case of successful completion of all tasks, the FSB promised its informant to "evacuate" him to the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region," the statement said.

The man was detained in his own home. He was a native of the Luhansk region who had already been convicted of participating in illegal armed groups of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic. He had settled in Dnipro before the full-scale invasion of Russia, and in August 2023, he began to cooperate with the FSB.

"He maintained remote communication with the Russian special service through a 'liaison officer'. He turned out to be a militant of the occupation groups of the aggressor country, who is in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine. To obtain intelligence, the suspect walked around the area and covertly took photos and videos of important objects using his own phone camera. During the search of the detainee's apartment, the SBU found a smartphone and a bank card, which he used in his criminal activity," the SSU added.

He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration). The suspect is currently in custody. The offender faces 15 years in prison.