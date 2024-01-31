Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 385,230 people (+1,090 per day), 6,310 tanks, 9,195 artillery systems, 11,757 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 385,230 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.01.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 385,230 (+1,090) people,
- tanks - 6310 (+10) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 11757 (+32) units,
- artillery systems - 9195 (+51) units,
- MLRS - 974 (+2) units,
- air defense equipment - 663 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 332 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
- UAV of operational-tactical level - 7100 (+16),
- cruise missiles - 1846 (+0),
- ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12,231 (+40) units,
- special equipment - 1452 (+4)
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.