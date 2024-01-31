Dmytro Lemets, Eurosolidarity party member from Vinnytsia region, was killed at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On 29 January 2024, during hostilities near the village of Novomykhailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, Dmytro Lemets, a Eurosolidarity party member from Horodkivka village, Vinnytsia region, was killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of Eurosolidarity.

What is known about the deceased Hero

Since 1997, Dmytro has worked at the sugar plant. Due to his perseverance and responsibility, in recent years he held the position of workshop manager. He was involved in social activities and was a member of the European Solidarity political party.

In February 23, Dmytro Lemets went to defend Ukraine as a member of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Petro Poroshenko called Dmytro's death a personal loss.

"Before the full-scale invasion, he was a workshop manager at the Horodok sugar factory. But already on 15 February 2023, Dmytro volunteered and joined the ranks of the Air Assault Forces, as did 291 of our party members in the Vinnytsia region and 150 people from our company. At the front, Dmytro was wounded, and after treatment, he quickly got back on his feet. After returning to the front, he died as a hero, defending his homeland. Now he will be 45 years old forever... This is a great loss for the whole of Ukraine, a great loss for us," Petro Poroshenko wrote.

