Ukraine, US sign memorandum on strengthening control over use of international assistance - Ministry of Defence. PHOTOS

Ukraine and the United States of America are stepping up cooperation in monitoring the use of international assistance provided to the Ukrainian army. To this end, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

As noted, today Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov met with the US Department of Defence Inspector General Robert Storch in Kyiv.

During the meeting, Umerov informed the American side about the ongoing institutional transformations in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence. In particular, the introduction of an effective system of oversight, risk management, compliance, prevention of corruption in procurement, as well as the introduction of democratic control tools in the defence sector.

Rustem Umerov briefed the US representatives on the ongoing institutional transformations in the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Read more: Law enforcers opened jurisdiction in Liiev’s case, which may help him avoid responsibility - Shabunin

Ukraine and the United States sign a Memorandum

"By the end of April, we will have one hundred per cent confidence that all supervisory mechanisms will be implemented and the system will work," Umerov said.

The Minister of Defence also stressed that strengthening control and transparency in the use of security assistance provided to Ukraine by partners is one of the priorities of the Ministry.

As part of the meeting, the Main Inspectorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Office of the Inspector General of the US Department of Defence signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The purpose of the document is to strengthen cooperation in the area of control over the use of international assistance.

Read more: Embezzlement of UAH 1.5 billion on shells for AFU: Liiev released from custody, HACC did not choose measure of restraint

What does the Memorandum provide for

The document provides for:

Exchange of relevant information to detect, confirm, and prevent fraud or corruption affecting or relating to U.S. security assistance to Ukraine;

conducting joint activities to detect, confirm and prevent fraud and corruption;

establishing a mechanism for the mutual transmission of requests relating to investigations and measures within the powers and jurisdiction of the parties;

holding periodic meetings to identify priority areas of cooperation to achieve common goals.

Also read: US hopes to regain leadership in helping Ukraine, Kirby says











