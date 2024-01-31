Ruscists attacked village of Riasne in Kharkiv region: Cemetery, power grids and agricultural enterprise damaged. PHOTO
1 1591
Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Riasne in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported to Suspilne by Zolochiv village head Viktor Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.
At 11:00 on 31 January, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv community with Grad multiple rocket launchers.
"Preliminarily, seven private houses, outbuildings and storage facilities of an agricultural enterprise, a local cemetery and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties," Kovalenko said.