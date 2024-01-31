Ruscists attacked village of Riasne in Kharkiv region: Cemetery, power grids and agricultural enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Riasne in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported to Suspilne by Zolochiv village head Viktor Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

At 11:00 on 31 January, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv community with Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"Preliminarily, seven private houses, outbuildings and storage facilities of an agricultural enterprise, a local cemetery and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties," Kovalenko said.

Пошкоджений хрест на кладовищі в Золочівській громаді

Пошкоджена будівля у селі Рясному на Харківщині

