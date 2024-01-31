An Armed Forces sergeant deserted and tricked prisoner’s wife out of 70,000 UAH, promising to release him from captivity. PHOTOS
This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.
The serviceman told the woman that he allegedly had personal connections with officials involved in the search and exchange of prisoners of war.
The suspect repeatedly misled a gullible woman under various pretexts, who, at his request, transferred funds to the so-called "colonel" for a total of UAH 70,000 over several months," the statement said.
He was detained while transferring the last part of the money - UAH 30,000.
It turned out that the defendant is a 37-year-old sergeant in a military unit who did not return to his place of service after treatment.
He was served a notice of suspicion of receiving undue advantage (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code) and may be imprisoned for 8 years with confiscation of property.