Organisation of today’s prisoner exchange was facilitated by UAE - Coordination Centre. PHOTOS

The 50th prisoner exchange took place today: Ukraine returned another 207 Ukrainian defenders. As part of the work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, more than two hundred Ukrainian defenders have been returned.

As noted, among the rescued servicemen this time there are 95 representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 56 National Guardsmen, 26 border guards, 29 soldiers of the Territorial Defence, and one representative of the National Police of Ukraine.

"180 of the defenders returning home are privates and sergeants, and another 27 are Ukrainian officers. At least 36 of them are injured or seriously ill. The oldest of the released defenders is 61 years old, and the youngest will soon be 21.

Among the liberated servicemen are defenders of Mariupol, Kherson, fighters from Zmiinyi Island, marines, and combat medics," the headquarters explained.

In particular, Junior Sergeant Zakhar was rescued from enemy captivity. He fell into the hands of Russian terrorists together with his wife Tatiana after being evacuated from Azovstal in May 2022. In less than six months, the woman was exchanged and returned to Ukraine. Tatiana settled with her two daughters in Dnipro. However, on 14 January, the Russians fired a missile at the apartment block where the family lived. The defender died under the rubble, along with her younger daughter and her husband's mother. Ruslana's eldest 19-year-old daughter is waiting for her father to return.

"The medics who saved their comrades and civilians in superhuman conditions at the Mariupol Iron and Steel Works and Azovstal are returning home. A senior lieutenant who has been defending Ukraine since 2014, who fought in Debaltseve and was twice awarded the Order for Courage, has returned home. Two brothers, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Anatoliy and Pavlo, were released from captivity. Another defender of Zmiinyi Island was also rescued," the headquarters added.

"Since the full-scale invasion, 3,035 Ukrainian defenders have been rescued from Russian captivity. We express our gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance and assistance in organising this exchange," the headquarters summed up.

