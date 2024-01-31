SSU eliminates four more "schemes for evaders": UOC (MP) cleric among clients. PHOTOS

The Security Service blocked new schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad for men of military age, and detained 10 organizers of the scheme.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU.

It is noted that the dealers offered conscripts to escape to the European Union on the basis of forged documents. The cost of such "services" was estimated at up to 12 thousand US dollars, depending on the urgency of departure.

Zakarpattia region

The SSU exposed three dealers who sent potential conscripts to EU countries as drivers of international passenger flights.

According to intelligence, one of their clients was a cleric of the local diocese of the UOC (MP), who used the scheme to illegally travel abroad. He is currently in Ukraine, and an investigation is underway.

According to the investigation, the fraud was organized by two co-owners of a local trucking company and their accomplice, a resident of Khust district.

Using the company's e-signature, the offenders entered personal data of customers into the Shliakh information system. After that, the fugitives were "put on a flight" by other drivers and thus crossed the border.

Ternopil region

Law enforcement officers blocked two mobilization evasion schemes at once. One of them was organized by two local businessmen.

"They were selling fake certificates of the military medical commission and the military enlistment office on being unfit for service due to "poor" health. To make the "package of documents", the dealers used fake forms and stamps of the relevant state institutions," the press service explains.

The organizers of another scheme called themselves supporters of the so-called "people's power". The criminals issued military cards to their associates on behalf of a fake organization.

The fake documents looked very similar to the military registration documents of the established standard and were thus used to evade mobilization.

Lviv

SSU officers neutralized a criminal group that promised conscripts to be removed from the military register for health reasons in exchange for money.

The organizer of the scheme involved two accomplices in the illegal activity, who negotiated with clients and transferred money to him.

The SBU reported that investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice. The offenders face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

