About UAH 10 million was raised for border guards at charity auction in Lutsk: Money will be used to strengthen border with Belarus. PHOTOS

A charity auction was held in Lutsk to raise funds for Ukrainian border guards. The total amount raised was about UAH 10 million.

This was reported by the press service of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The funds were raised to strengthen the state border with Belarus, as well as to purchase the necessary equipment for border guards performing tasks in the combat zone.

The lots, about 30 in number, include military trophies and items donated by Ukrainian and international football stars, including a jersey signed by Andrii Shevchenko. As a result, about UAH 10 million was raised.

The event was organized by the Volyn Regional Military Administration and its head, Yurii Pohulyayko, the Volyn 2014 Charitable Foundation, the Agency for International Cooperation and the regional council.

