News Photo • War

Ruscists shelled Tsukuryne urban-type settlement in Donetsk region: Woman killed. PHOTOS

1 0474
Russian troops shelled the Tsukuryne urban-type settlement in the Donetsk region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the Selydivsk municipal council, Censor.NET reports.

At 4:10 p.m., the Russians attacked the Tsukurine urban-type settlement. The shelling damaged private houses and administrative buildings, and also damaged power lines.

A local resident of the 1953 year of birth died.

Read more: Russians shell Kherson from occupied left bank

Обстріл смт. Цукурине на Донеччині.
Обстріл смт. Цукурине на Донеччині.
Обстріл смт. Цукурине на Донеччині.

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news