Ruscists shelled Tsukuryne urban-type settlement in Donetsk region: Woman killed. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled the Tsukuryne urban-type settlement in the Donetsk region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the press service of the Selydivsk municipal council, Censor.NET reports.

At 4:10 p.m., the Russians attacked the Tsukurine urban-type settlement. The shelling damaged private houses and administrative buildings, and also damaged power lines.

A local resident of the 1953 year of birth died.

