For first time, Armed Forces of Ukraine started providing women’s military uniforms: 50 thousand summer kits are already arriving in army. PHOTOS

For the first time, female servicewomen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces received sets of summer field suits made with female anthropometric parameters in mind.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

As noted, the new uniforms include constructive elements that allow servicewomen to feel comfortable performing tasks in the field and at permanent locations.

The suits are made in sizes from 40 to 64, height from 146 to 188 centimetres and in two fullness groups: II and III. The models were developed by the relevant unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with NGOs and Ukrainian manufacturers. They underwent military research trials in one of the military units.

Read more: Number of women in Armed Forces increased by 40% in two years. Almost 43,000 are currently serving, - Ministry of Defense

"We have all been going for this for a very long time. A lot of people worked on the development and implementation of the uniform for women. Today we have the result, and it is very important. After all, tens of thousands of women are currently serving in the Ukrainian army. About 5,000 of them are on the front line. Their number will only grow. We are already seeing a growing interest among women in joining the Armed Forces on a voluntary basis. Our task is to create decent conditions for their service," said Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, who was present during the uniform distribution.

Currently, an application for the purchase of 65,000 sets of women's summer field suits and 100,000 sets of women's underwear in 2024 has been prepared and submitted to the Defence Procurement Agency. In January 2024, tenders for these items were announced.

50,000 sets of women's summer field suits have already been delivered to the troops.

Read more: If women voluntarily want to join the ranks of AFU, they can do it on their own, currently they are not subject to mobilization, - spokesman of Ground Forces, Fitio















Women's military uniform in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In July 2022, the Ministry of Defence announced that the first uniform in the history of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was being developed for women. It is being developed by volunteers from two initiative groups. One of them is overseen by First Lady Olena Zelenska's project "Barrier-Free". The second group, Arm Women Now, is led by Kyiv City Council member Iryna Nikorak. Both groups are now working together.

On 21 December 2022, an exhibition of women's military uniforms and ammunition was presented in Ukraine for the first time.

In July 2023, the Ministry of Defence presented an updated summer field uniform for women.

In October 2023, the Ministry of Defence supplied the Armed Forces with women's underwear.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Defence certified the first bulletproof vest for women in the military. It is Ukrainian-made and has passed two stages of testing.

In January 2024, the Ministry of Defence certified the second sample of body armour for women in the military. It was developed by "Temp-3000". The bulletproof vest was equipped with damping cushions to help adjust it to the anatomical features of each woman.

In January 2024, the Armed Forces began providing women's uniforms for the first time.