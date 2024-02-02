Day in Kharkiv region: attack of UAVs on Izium district, shelling of Vovchansk, GAB’s strikes on Vilkhuvatka. PHOTO

Russian invaders shelled almost 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the past day, including Udy, Vovchansk, Mala Vovcha, Sinkivka, Tabaiivka, Ivanivka, Berestove, Kolodiazne, Pishchane.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

At night, around 2:30 a.m., Russians attacked the Izium district with a "Shahed", a hit by an enemy UAV was recorded. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

"At 11:00 a.m. in Vovchansk at least 4 private houses, outbuildings, and garages were damaged as a result of hostile artillery shelling. At 12:55 in Vilkhuvatka village of Kupyansk district buildings and structures of an agricultural enterprise were destroyed as a result of three attacks by multiple rocket launchers, 9 private households, and power lines were damaged. There were no casualties," noted Synehubov.

