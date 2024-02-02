Czech military has already trained almost 1 thousand soldiers of Armed Forces. Training is carried out in Poland. PHOTOS

Specialised mobile groups of Czech engineers, chemists, medics and snipers trained almost a thousand Ukrainian soldiers in Poland last year.

This was reported by the Czech Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Intensive training for one shift usually lasted five weeks.

The sniper training focused on basic theory from distance calculation, ballistic curve, weapons science to actual shooting with the available weapons provided by the Polish army. The training also included all the related tasks of a sniper after receiving a mission, such as planning a movement, moving covertly to a position, observing the environment and finally returning to the unit.

Read more: Another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers to be trained in EU countries by end of summer, - Borrell

The theory of engineering training was accompanied by exercises with models, practising ammunition and charges. There were also weekly firing exercises, during which the Ukrainian soldiers could test almost all their skills.

The medical and chemical training was conducted in weekly blocks according to the NATO standard as part of the TCCC/CLS (Tactical Combat Causality Care/Combat Life Saver) training. The instructors focused on providing first aid in the field, with an emphasis on treating gunshot wounds and saving lives. The training also took place at night, simulating stressful conditions for the Ukrainian military, such as gunfire, loud noise or smoke. Situations where there are more casualties than medics (MASCAL) or a lack of medical equipment were also practiced.

Read more: Military exercises will take place on outskirts of Kyiv from February 1 to 3: Citizens may hear loud noises

Czech chemists were included in the Polish team specialising in the treatment of people affected by weapons of mass destruction (WMD). The Czechs were responsible for areas directly related to CBRN issues (decontamination, use of detection equipment and personal protective equipment). Treatment of people affected by weapons of mass destruction was the responsibility of the Poles.

Soldiers from the Ukrainian mechanised and infantry battalions were sent for the training.

Read more: NATO’s Steadfast Defender-24 training begins 2024

The mission under the EUMAM banner will continue this year, with 70 instructors involved instead of 55 Czech instructors. Czech soldiers of the engineering and medical mobile group and the sniper group have recently embarked on their first training exercises. A mobile brigade of chemists also deployed at the end of January.



















