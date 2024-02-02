Russian Lieutenant General Tatarenko was killed during strike on Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea - Russian mass media. PHOTO

During the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea on 31 January, the Russian squadron commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Tatarenko, and 10 other occupiers were killed.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind telegram channel, with reference to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"According to Russian public media, 10 Russian servicemen were killed, including the commander of an aviation squadron, Lieutenant General Alexander Tatarenko," the statement said.

It is noted that two missiles hit the command post of the 38th Fighter Aviation Regiment, and another missile attacked the airfield's communications center.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched cruise missiles along unexpected routes for the Russians: most of them passed over the water surface of the Black Sea.

Read more: Up to 40 occupants could have been on board destroyed Russian missile boat "Ivanovets" - Navy

Strike on occupied Crimea on 31 January: What is known

On 31 January, explosions were repeatedly heard on the occupied peninsula.

Photos and videos of air defense operations were posted online, as well as information about a fire near the Belbek airfield.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that 20 missiles attacked the occupied peninsula. All of them were allegedly destroyed by Russian air defense.

At the same time, Russian media stated that the Belbek airfield was attacked. The information was confirmed by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.

A spokesperson for the South Command said that five missiles were found in Crimea on 31 January.

See also Censor.NET: I thank everyone who contributed to clearing Crimea of evil spirits - Oleshchuk comments on explosions at Belbek airfield. VIDEO