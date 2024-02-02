During day, Russians fired at least 11 settlements of Donetsk region, 1 person was injured. PHOTOS

In Donetsk region, a resident of Avdiivka was wounded by Russian shelling on 1 February.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"A person was wounded in Avdiivka. An administrative building was damaged in Selydove. In the Kurakhivska community in Hirnyk, 12 two-story buildings and 2 educational institutions were damaged, and 6 houses were damaged in Veselyi Hai," the statement said.

Russians shelled Kramatorsk district once again yesterday. In the Lyman community, an outpatient clinic in Zarichne was damaged and a house in Ivanivka was destroyed. The outskirts of Kostiantynivka community are under fire.

Bakhmut district was also attacked. In Pereyizne of Zvanivska community, 1 house was destroyed and 1 more was damaged. In the Soledar community, Razdolivka and Vasyukivka were shelled. In Chasovoyarsk community, 7 private houses were damaged.

58 people were evacuated from the front line, including 4 children.

