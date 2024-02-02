"Surrendered" Ukrainians at Russian checkpoints during occupation of part of Mykolayiv region: SSU exposed an enemy accomplice. PHOTO

The SBU exposed an enemy accomplice who collaborated with Russian troops during the occupation of part of Mykolaiv region.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

The defendant was a resident of Snihurivka district. After its capture, he helped the invaders check local residents who tried to leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

For this purpose, the offender voluntarily volunteered to "stand guard" at Russian checkpoints located at the exits from the settlement.

It is noted that at these checkpoints, he stopped Ukrainians' cars with weapons and took away their mobile phones, passports, and other documents for "inspection".

The perpetrator then took people out of the car and offered them to stay in the occupied part of the region and cooperate with the Ruscists. The invaders also "confiscated" vehicles, money, and other personal belongings of the victims.

"However, during the liberation of Snihurivka, the Russian occupiers left their accomplice in the town and did not take him with them when they fled to the left bank of Kherson region," the SSU press service said.

For a long time, the offender was hiding from justice in the region. To do this, he tried to be "invisible" and periodically changed his addresses.

However, SSU officers eventually tracked him down and detained him in the course of stabilization activities in the de-occupied territory of the region.

Based on the evidence, SSU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

