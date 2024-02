Russian invaders do not stop shelling the Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The occupation forces shelled Bilozerka with artillery and grenades. More than a dozen private houses were damaged. Some of them are heavily damaged," the statement said.

No people were injured in the shelling.

