Russians attack Kherson from aircraft: Woman injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers attacked Kherson from the aircraft, as a result of which a woman was injured.

This was announced by the head of the MMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian occupation forces attacked Kherson from the aircraft. We know about one wounded person. A 73-year-old woman was in her yard at the time of the attack. She was hospitalized with contusion and shrapnel wounds.

The air strike damaged multi-storey and private houses in the center of the city. The information is being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: At least three Russian planes were shot down at Belbek airfield - Ihnat







