Zelenskyy meets with Canadian Foreign Minister Joly. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly.

The Head of State thanked Canada and the entire Canadian people for their powerful support and assistance to Ukraine during the war.

"We highly appreciate the special attitude of Canada, its powerful financial, military and humanitarian assistance provided to Ukraine since the first days of the aggression. This is evidence of a truly strong relationship and partnership. I would also like to thank you for the decision of the Government of Canada to allocate the next package of military assistance. It strengthens our Armed Forces to effectively fight the aggressor," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy informed about measures to implement the Peace Formula and prepare and hold the Global Peace Summit. He also thanked Canada for its leadership role in the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children, which will meet in Kyiv today.

"For us, the return of all Ukrainian citizens, including children, remains one of the key priorities. We are grateful to Canada for its significant role in the creation of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which will help all our children to return to their homeland soon," the Head of State noted.

According to him, Joly's participation in today's meeting of the International Coalition in Kyiv demonstrates Canada's powerful role in the process of returning Ukrainian children.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the preparation of a bilateral document with Canada on security guarantees for Ukraine, to be signed in the near future.

