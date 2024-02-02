Zelenskyy discusses deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Borg. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg. During the meeting, the interlocutors touched upon the issue of the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official website of the head of state.

It is noted that Zelenskyy congratulated Malta on assuming the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and emphasized the priority of the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia.

"It is very important for us that the OSCE focuses on the return of illegally deported children and helps us, together with our partners, to bring children home. I think this is the most important thing," he emphasized.

In his turn, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office emphasized solidarity with Ukraine and assured that the issue of security of our country was a priority of the Maltese OSCE Chairmanship.

The President emphasized that the third meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers on the Ukrainian peace formula had been held in Malta in October last year.

"Thank you for holding a successful meeting of advisers in Malta to discuss the Peace Formula. It was a very high-level meeting, attended by representatives of 66 countries. This is a very significant result," Zelenskyy added.

The President extended an invitation to the Prime Minister of Malta to visit Ukraine and take part in the Global Peace Summit.

