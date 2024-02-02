Crimean octopus, armor for Europe, Putin’s elections in 2024. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET. PHOTOS
10 4357
A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET
Everyone is happy about this meeting
New model to the collection
We continue...
Something has changed
Crimean octopus "Bavovna" (Bavovna (Cotton) - Ukrainian word and internet meme that originated during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, humorously used to refer to explosions - ed. note)
Hard work...
That's it...
Meanwhile ...
An ordinary day...
The current situation in Russia
Armor
It will fall soon...
Shoigu, where is Gerasimov?
The fish rots from the head
See more photoshops here