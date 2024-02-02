News Photo • Political collages

Crimean octopus, armor for Europe, Putin’s elections in 2024. Fresh photo jokes from Censor.NET. PHOTOS

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

Фотожаба

Everyone is happy about this meeting

Фотожаба

New model to the collection

Фотожаба

We continue...

Фотожаба

Something has changed

Фотожаба

Crimean octopus "Bavovna" (Bavovna (Cotton) - Ukrainian word and internet meme that originated during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, humorously used to refer to explosions - ed. note)

Фотожаба

Hard work...

Фотожаба

That's it...

Фотожаба

Meanwhile ...

Фотожаба

An ordinary day...

Фотожаба

The current situation in Russia

Фотожаба

Armor

Фотожаба

It will fall soon...

Фотожаба

Shoigu, where is Gerasimov?

Фотожаба

The fish rots from the head

