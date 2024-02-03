Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 387,940 people (+880 per day), 6,341 tanks, 9,300 artillery systems, 11,805 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 387,940 Russian invaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 03.02.24 are approximately:
- personnel - about 387940 (+880) people,
- tanks - 6341 (+10) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 11805 (+13) units,
- artillery systems - 9300 (+26) units,
- MLRS - 979 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 663 (+0) units,
- aircraft - 332 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 324 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level - 7161 (+15),
- cruise missiles - 1847 (+0),
- ships/boats - 24 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 12352 (+36) units,
- special equipment -1473 (+3)
"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.