Ruscists hit civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk with FAB-500. PHOTO

Today, on 3 February, around 6:00 a.m., the occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of Kupyansk in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the racists had previously attacked civilian infrastructure with FAB-500s with a universal planning and correction module.

There was no information on casualties in Kupiansk.

"A nine-story residential building, private residential buildings, power grids, and other civilian non-residential infrastructure were damaged," the statement said.

The aftermath of the disaster is underway.