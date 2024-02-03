Russians drop missile on school in Kachkarivka, Kherson region. PHOTOS

The occupiers continue to attack the Kherson region. On 2 February, the Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Kachkarivka in Beryslav district.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday, the village of Kachkarivka in Beryslav district came under fire. Russians dropped guided aerial bombs on the village. As a result of the shelling, about three dozen residential buildings and a critical infrastructure facility were heavily damaged. Another "attack" hit a school. Miraculously, there were no casualties among local residents," the statement said.

Watch more: Gas pipeline damaged during shelling of Kherson territorial community by occupants. VIDEO&PHOTOS







Read on Censor.NET: Russians drop explosives on Beryslav resident: man taken to hospital









