Energy supply has been restored in Dnipropetrovsk region, work on main and distribution networks continues - "Ukrenergo". PHOTO

Power engineers are restoring electricity supply to consumers in the Dnipro region. On the night of 3 February, it was interrupted by a Russian drone attack on high-voltage power facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

As noted, the restoration work was not easy: as the attacks reduced the reliability of the damaged power unit, repair crews had to restore power to consumers in the region twice during the day. At present, work is still ongoing in both the transmission and distribution networks, but the power supply has been restored.

"The power engineers managed to significantly minimize the consequences of drone attacks, even in a particular power unit, thanks to preparations for all possible scenarios in the summer. In fact, these were the first blackouts after air attacks since the beginning of the heating season, which we have completed by two-thirds, "Ukrenergo said.

The company emphasizes that yesterday's attack on the energy infrastructure of Kryvyi Rih is the third in a week and one of the most massive in a year. This is a reminder that the enemy has never given up trying to resume the energy terror that began in 2022. The Russians' objective is clear: terror against civilians, creating problems for the industry and the economy.

What is known about the Shaheds attack on the night of 3 February

According to the Air Force, 9 out of 14 enemy Shaheds were destroyed. The drone attack resulted in a hit in the Dnipro region. In Kryvyi Rih, emergency shutdown schedules were introduced after the attack.

In the South, there were no hits.