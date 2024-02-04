Day in Tavria direction: more than 40 combat clashes took place, enemy lost 332 people and 24 pieces of equipment

The enemy launched 36 airstrikes, 1 missile strike, carried out 41 combat clashes, and launched 695 artillery barrages in the operational zone of the OSGT "Tavria" last day.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the commander of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavsky.

According to him, our defenders are firmly holding the defense and conducting active actions in the specified directions.

"The total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 332 people and 24 units of military equipment, not including UAVs. In particular, 1 tank, 5 ACVs, 3 artillery systems, 10 vehicles, and 5 units of special equipment. Ukrainian defense forces also destroyed 2 ammunition warehouses and 2 other important objects of the enemy," Tarnavsky informs.

170 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

