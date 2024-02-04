Enemy SRG tried to cross border in Sumy region. Battle lasted 1.5 hours, saboteurs were thrown back - Naiev. PHOTOS

In the Sumy direction, soldiers of the Territorial Defense Forces defending the Northern Operational Zone stopped another attempt by an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group to cross the state border of Ukraine.

This was reported by the commander of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, yesterday at 6:20 p.m. on the approach to the Glukhiv district, the soldiers of one of the strongholds noticed the movement of an armed group of ten people. Ukrainian fighters immediately started a shooting battle and called up anti-sabotage reserves from their battalion. Within a few minutes, mortars joined the battle, densely covering the place of concentration of enemy forces with fire.

"Having suffered losses, the SRG changed tactics, dividing into two groups. One of which, under the cover of its artillery, carried out the evacuation of the bodies of the killed and wounded. The second group attempted to bypass the stronghold from the side flank. But by this time, a counter-sabotage group had arrived at the battle site. The victorious battle lasted for an hour and a half. Thanks to the skillful actions of the defenders of the Northern direction, the enemy was pushed far beyond the Ukrainian border," Naiev said.

