Zelenskyy visits Armed Forces positions in Robotyne. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the frontline in Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel.

The President of Ukraine visited the location of the 65th Separate Mechanised Brigade. He talked to the soldiers and presented them with state awards.

"It is an honour to be here today. To support the soldiers and award them. They have a difficult and decisive mission on their shoulders - to repel the enemy and defend Ukraine. We are proud of our soldiers, we thank everyone," he said in a statement.

