Consequences of hostile shelling of Toretsk. PHOTO

An investigation has been launched into the shelling of Toretsk, Donetsk region, by the occupiers. The enemy attacked the residential sector of the city.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 4 February 2024, at around 13:00, the Russian army shelled a residential sector in Toretsk.







We remind you that a 58-year-old resident was killed on one of the streets as a result of an attack by the occupiers, allegedly with the use of artillery.

Two other residents sustained injuries: A 41-year-old man and a woman who were near an apartment building were taken to a hospital and diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

The victims are currently being provided with qualified medical assistance. Several nearby buildings were also damaged by the fragments of the munitions.

Prosecutors are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Russian armed forces.