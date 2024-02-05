In Russian Federation, missing helicopter Mi-8 of Ministry of Emergency Situations was found at bottom of lake, crew died - Russian media. PHOTO

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Mi-8 helicopter that went missing on 4 February was found in Lake Onega in Karelia. The three-person crew stopped communicating while conducting a training flight.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian TASS, the Russian Emergencies Ministry and the Russian media SHOT.

As noted, in Karelia, rescuers on snowmobiles and hovercrafts surveyed the waters near the village of Derevyane and found the wreckage of the helicopter 11 km from the shore at a depth of 50 metres.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations stressed that the helicopter's crew was experienced.

Read more: "Russia is prison of peoples": Kuleba calls on OSCE to protect national minorities in Russia

"The helicopter was flown by an experienced crew with thousands of hours of flight time. During their time with the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the specialists have been involved in search and rescue operations on numerous occasions," the statement said.

The Russian Federation set up an operational headquarters and a commission to investigate the crash, with more than 140 specialists and 33 pieces of equipment, as well as divers, involved.

"The crash site of the Mi-8 helicopter has been discovered in Lake Onega, 11 km from the shore, with the wreckage at a depth of 40-50 metres," Russia's TASS reported.

Read more: Russia declares banana war on Ecuador after country’s promise to transfer weapons to Ukraine

According to the Russian media outlet SHOT, divers have now started working at the site of the Mi-8 crash. The Falcon, a remote-controlled underwater vehicle capable of diving 300 metres, has been engaged in the search.

"The commander of the aircraft, V.M. Evseev, is from Saransk, where he had his own pilot school for children and teenagers," the media outlet notes.

Read also: Russia declares banana war on Ecuador after country's promise to transfer weapons to Ukraine



