Swimmer Krypak wins second gold at 2020 Paralympics. VIDEO

Ukrainian swimmer Maksym Krypak, 26, has won his fourth medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo (Japan).

As reported by Censor.NET.

Krypak took the gold in the men's 100m butterfly S10 event, breaking the world record with a time of 54.15 seconds.

Krypak earlier won a gold medal in the 100m freestyle, a silver medal in the 50m freestyle, and a bronze medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

Ukraine's national Paralympic has already won 60 medals at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo - 14 golds, 30 silvers, and 18 bronzes.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Watch more: 2020 Paralympics: Anna Stetsenko claims swimming gold. VIDEO