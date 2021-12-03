Ukraine's intelligence says late January most probable time for Russia's escalation on Ukraine's territory – Reznikov. VIDEO

According to intelligence data, the most likely time for Russia's readiness to escalate tensions will be the end of January, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our intelligence is analyzing all scenarios, including the worst ones, it notes that the likelihood of a large-scale escalation from Russia exists. The most likely time to reach readiness for escalation will be the end of January. I emphasize that escalation is a likely scenario, but not mandatory, and our task is to turn it around," he said during the "hour of questions to the government" at the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Friday.

