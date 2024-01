Ukrainian rocket launchers struck a precise blow at the Russian army's fuel base in Luhansk.

This was announced by the Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov on Facebook.

"As a result of the fire, a large amount of fuel was destroyed, by which the enemy supplies its troops in the Luhansk direction," the statement said.

